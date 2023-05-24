Jean Segura and his .325 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies and Karl Kauffmann on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .194 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

Segura has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.0%).

In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Segura has driven in a run in four games this year (9.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 games this season (26.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 19 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (31.6%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

