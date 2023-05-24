Jean Segura and his .325 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies and Karl Kauffmann on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .194 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
  • Segura has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.0%).
  • In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Segura has driven in a run in four games this year (9.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (26.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
23 GP 19
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (31.6%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kauffmann (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
