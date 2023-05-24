Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jean Segura and his .325 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies and Karl Kauffmann on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .194 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
- Segura has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.0%).
- In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Segura has driven in a run in four games this year (9.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (26.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (21.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.