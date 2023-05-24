Joey Wendle -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the hill, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .152 with a double, two triples and four walks.
  • Wendle has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this year.
  • Wendle has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .167
.111 OBP .167
.000 SLG .417
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 9
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
  • The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kauffmann (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
