Joey Wendle -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the hill, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .152 with a double, two triples and four walks.

Wendle has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this year.

Wendle has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 9 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

