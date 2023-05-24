Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the hill, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .152 with a double, two triples and four walks.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this year.
- Wendle has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
