The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (batting .324 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .284 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 134th in the league in slugging.
  • Berti will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last outings.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 29 of 41 games this year (70.7%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (22.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 41 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (17.1%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.264 AVG .267
.298 OBP .333
.302 SLG .417
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
4 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 14/6
2 SB 4
Home Away
18 GP 23
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kauffmann (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.