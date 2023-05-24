Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (batting .324 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .284 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 134th in the league in slugging.
- Berti will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last outings.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 29 of 41 games this year (70.7%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (22.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 41 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (17.1%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (47.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.