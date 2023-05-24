The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (batting .324 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .284 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 134th in the league in slugging.

Berti will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last outings.

Berti has gotten a hit in 29 of 41 games this year (70.7%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (22.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 41 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (17.1%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 18 GP 23 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings