Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Read More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (43) this season while batting .246 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 19th in slugging.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (23.4%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has had an RBI in 14 games this season (29.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 23 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings