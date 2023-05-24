Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler leads Miami in total hits (43) this season while batting .246 with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 19th in slugging.
  • Soler has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (23.4%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Soler has had an RBI in 14 games this season (29.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.254 AVG .215
.306 OBP .311
.567 SLG .446
11 XBH 7
5 HR 4
11 RBI 9
19/4 K/BB 21/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 23
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Kauffmann (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
