Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (43) this season while batting .246 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 19th in slugging.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (23.4%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has had an RBI in 14 games this season (29.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kauffmann (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
