Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .424, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

In 80.0% of his 45 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 45 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (6.7%).

In 14 games this year (31.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 21 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (42.9%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings