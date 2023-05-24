Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .424, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- In 80.0% of his 45 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 45 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (6.7%).
- In 14 games this year (31.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (42.9%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-1) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
