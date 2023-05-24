Wednesday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (21-28) and Miami Marlins (24-25) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on May 24.

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (1-5) versus the Rockies and Karl Kauffmann (0-1).

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Marlins have a record of 4-3.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 10 (58.8%) of those contests.

Miami has played as favorites of -165 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Marlins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 171 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).

Marlins Schedule