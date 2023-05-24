Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Karl Kauffmann on Wednesday at Coors Field.

The Rockies have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Marlins (-165). A 10.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +135 10.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 10 of the 17 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.8%).

Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Marlins a 62.3% chance to win.

Miami has played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-25-3).

The Marlins have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 10-14 12-13 12-12 19-18 5-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.