Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Karl Kauffmann, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 8:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 23rd in MLB action with 45 total home runs.

Miami ranks 22nd in baseball with a .385 slugging percentage.

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).

Miami is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.5 runs per game (171 total).

The Marlins rank 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Marlins strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Miami's 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.333).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara (1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Alcantara has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Alcantara will try to build upon a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per appearance).

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani 5/20/2023 Giants W 1-0 Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb 5/21/2023 Giants L 7-5 Away Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 5/22/2023 Rockies L 5-3 Away Edward Cabrera Chase Anderson 5/23/2023 Rockies L 5-4 Away Eury Pérez Austin Gomber 5/24/2023 Rockies - Away Sandy Alcantara Karl Kauffmann 5/25/2023 Rockies - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Freeland 5/26/2023 Angels - Away Jesús Luzardo Reid Detmers 5/27/2023 Angels - Away Edward Cabrera Patrick Sandoval 5/28/2023 Angels - Away Eury Pérez Shohei Ohtani 5/30/2023 Padres - Home Sandy Alcantara Ryan Weathers

