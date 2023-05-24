Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (24-25) will visit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (21-28) at Coors Field on Wednesday, May 24, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Marlins (-165). The total is 10.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-5, 5.21 ERA) vs Karl Kauffmann - COL (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 17 times and won 10, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Miami has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 10 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (-110) Jean Segura 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+140) Joey Wendle 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+125) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+140) Garrett Cooper 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (-105)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

