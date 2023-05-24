Charlie Blackmon and Luis Arraez are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins meet at Coors Field on Wednesday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-5) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 19 5.2 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Reds May. 13 7.2 7 6 6 9 2 at Cubs May. 7 8.1 9 2 2 9 0 vs. Braves May. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 at Braves Apr. 26 5.2 4 2 2 6 3

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 62 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .371/.424/.461 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants May. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 43 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He's slashing .246/.323/.526 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 21 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 at Giants May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has recorded 44 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.

He's slashed .275/.364/.419 so far this season.

Blackmon will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 48 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .345/.400/.504 so far this season.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Rangers May. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0

