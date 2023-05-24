Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (24-25) into a matchup against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (21-28) at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET. Arraez is hitting .371, best in the league, and Diaz is second at .345.

The probable pitchers are Sandy Alcantara (1-5) for the Marlins and Karl Kauffmann (0-1) for the Rockies.

Marlins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-5, 5.21 ERA) vs Kauffmann - COL (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins' Alcantara (1-5) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.21 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across nine games.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Alcantara has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Karl Kauffmann

The Rockies are sending Kauffmann (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over his one games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .368 against him. He has an 8.31 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

