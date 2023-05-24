Matthew Tkachuk will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +29).

In 31 of 79 games this season, Tkachuk has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 56 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has recorded a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.

The implied probability that Tkachuk hits the over on his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 79 Games 8 109 Points 6 40 Goals 3 69 Assists 3

