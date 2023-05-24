Matthew Tkachuk will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

  • Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +29).
  • In 31 of 79 games this season, Tkachuk has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.
  • In 56 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has recorded a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.
  • Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.
  • The implied probability that Tkachuk hits the over on his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Hurricanes

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina
79 Games 8
109 Points 6
40 Goals 3
69 Assists 3

