The Florida Panthers hit the ice in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 3-0.

The Panthers matchup with the Hurricanes can be watched on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/22/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 1-0 FLA 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes concede 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the league.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players