Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center features the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes facing off at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 24 ET, broadcast on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-0. The Panthers are the favorite (-115) in this decisive matchup against the Hurricanes (-105).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Wednesday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Wednesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)

Panthers (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.6)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record overall, with a 12-8-20 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Florida has 47 points (20-6-7) in the 33 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 11 times this season the Panthers finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-8-1 record, good for five points.

Florida has finished 3-14-1 in the 18 games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 67 times, and are 48-13-6 in those games (to record 102 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 25-12-4 record (54 points).

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 23-11-3 (49 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

