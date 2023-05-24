The Florida Panthers take the ice for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 3-0 in the series. Oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as underdogs in this decisive matchup, assigning them -105 moneyline odds against the Panthers (-115).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 69 of 97 games this season.

The Panthers have won 59.1% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-9).

The Hurricanes have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Florida is 13-9 (winning 59.1% of the time).

Carolina is 5-5 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+145) 3.5 (+125) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+180) - Anthony Duclair 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-154)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.3 3.10 2.10

