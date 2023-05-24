Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-0 edge in the series. Bookmakers favor the Panthers in this decisive matchup, giving them -115 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-105).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Panthers (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have a 34-29 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Florida has gone 34-29 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (54.0% win percentage).
- The Panthers have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has not hit the over in its past 10 games.
- The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is one lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers' 288 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.
