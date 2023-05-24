The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-0 edge in the series. Bookmakers favor the Panthers in this decisive matchup, giving them -115 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have a 34-29 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida has gone 34-29 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (54.0% win percentage).

The Panthers have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has not hit the over in its past 10 games.

The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is one lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 288 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.