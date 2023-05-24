Martin Necas and Matthew Tkachuk are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers play at BB&T Center on Wednesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Tkachuk is one of Florida's top contributors (109 total points), having amassed 40 goals and 69 assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Necas has totaled 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina, good for 71 points.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers May. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers May. 20 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4 at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3

