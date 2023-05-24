Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4 on May 24, 2023
Martin Necas and Matthew Tkachuk are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers play at BB&T Center on Wednesday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
Tkachuk is one of Florida's top contributors (109 total points), having amassed 40 goals and 69 assists.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Necas has totaled 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina, good for 71 points.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
Put your picks to the test and bet on Panthers vs. Hurricanes player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.