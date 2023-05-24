Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers are facing the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Reinhart against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Sam Reinhart vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

In 27 of 82 games this season, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Reinhart has a point in 45 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 19 of them.

In 30 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Reinhart goes over his points over/under is 58.5%, based on the odds.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 8 67 Points 5 31 Goals 2 36 Assists 3

