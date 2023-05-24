Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rockies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .263 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 19 of 27 games this year (70.4%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in nine games this season.
  • In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
12 GP 15
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kauffmann (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
