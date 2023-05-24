Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rockies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .263 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 19 of 27 games this year (70.4%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in nine games this season.
- In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
