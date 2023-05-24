Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rockies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .263 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 19 of 27 games this year (70.4%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in nine games this season.

In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 15 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

