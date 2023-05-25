Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 10 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .297.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 30 of 44 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has had an RBI in 12 games this year (27.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw two innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
