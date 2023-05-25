Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 10 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .297.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 30 of 44 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has had an RBI in 12 games this year (27.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 22 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings