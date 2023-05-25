Caleb Martin and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 116-99 loss to the Celtics (his previous game) Martin posted 16 points.

Below we will look at Martin's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.6 13.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.6 Assists -- 1.6 1.6 PRA 19.5 16 19.9 PR 17.5 14.4 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 2.2



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Caleb Martin has made 3.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.9% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 35 16 4 1 2 1 0 5/21/2023 35 18 3 4 4 0 1 5/19/2023 32 25 4 0 3 1 1 5/17/2023 30 15 4 3 3 1 2 1/24/2023 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 12/2/2022 26 10 1 0 1 0 0 11/30/2022 24 10 6 1 2 0 0 10/21/2022 29 4 7 0 0 0 1

