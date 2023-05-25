Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .233 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 22 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (11.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.02 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed two innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4).
