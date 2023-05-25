Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is batting .233 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Cooper has picked up a hit in 22 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (11.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 32.4% of his games this year, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In seven of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
.259 AVG .289
.273 OBP .349
.352 SLG .500
2 XBH 4
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
16/0 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 16
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.02 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed two innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4).
