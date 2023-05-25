Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .233 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 22 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (11.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.4% of his games this year, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 16 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings