On Thursday, Garrett Hampson (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .237 with nine doubles, a home run and three walks.

Hampson has picked up a hit in 19 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In six games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .308 AVG .235 .379 OBP .235 .577 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 8/2 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 19 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

