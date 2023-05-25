Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Garrett Hampson (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .237 with nine doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Hampson has picked up a hit in 19 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In six games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.379
|OBP
|.235
|.577
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (57.9%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw two innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.