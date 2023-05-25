On Thursday, Garrett Hampson (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .237 with nine doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Hampson has picked up a hit in 19 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In six games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.308 AVG .235
.379 OBP .235
.577 SLG .324
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
8/2 K/BB 9/0
1 SB 1
14 GP 19
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Freeland (4-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw two innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
