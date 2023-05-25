The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (215)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Boston (14-14-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.3%) than Miami (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Boston and its opponents have exceeded the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points allowed).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

