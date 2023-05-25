The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-8) 215 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 214.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-8.5) 215 -323 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-8.5) 215.5 -320 +260 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more than this game's over/under.
  • These teams surrender 221.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
  • Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -110 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 -115 20.4
Caleb Martin 12.5 -141 9.6
Gabe Vincent 12.5 -125 9.4
Max Strus 11.5 -149 11.5

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Heat +390 -255
Celtics +450 +210

