The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more than this game's over/under.

These teams surrender 221.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -110 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -115 20.4 Caleb Martin 12.5 -141 9.6 Gabe Vincent 12.5 -125 9.4 Max Strus 11.5 -149 11.5

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +390 -255 Celtics +450 +210

