Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-111) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-182)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Thursday is 2.9 lower than his season scoring average of 20.4.

Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 7.5 (+105) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (-182)

Jimmy Butler has scored 22.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 5.6 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

Butler has averaged 1.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (7.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (-128) 3.5 (-105) 0.5 (-250) 2.5 (+105)

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points per game, 1.0 more than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 3.5.

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 1.6 more than Thursday's prop bet (0.5).

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Thursday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-125) 10.5 (-118) 5.5 (+110) 3.5 (+120)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (10.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 7.5 (+105) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (-182)

Thursday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That's 4.1 less than his season average.

He has pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Thursday's prop bet.

He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

