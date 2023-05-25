Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 on May 25, 2023
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (-111)
|8.5 (-143)
|2.5 (-182)
- The 17.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Thursday is 2.9 lower than his season scoring average of 20.4.
- Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).
- Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's over/under.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-105)
|7.5 (+105)
|5.5 (-143)
|0.5 (-182)
- Jimmy Butler has scored 22.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 5.6 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- Butler has averaged 1.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (7.5).
- Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|10.5 (-128)
|3.5 (-105)
|0.5 (-250)
|2.5 (+105)
- Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points per game, 1.0 more than Thursday's over/under.
- He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 3.5.
- Strus averages 2.1 assists, 1.6 more than Thursday's prop bet (0.5).
- He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Thursday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-125)
|10.5 (-118)
|5.5 (+110)
|3.5 (+120)
- Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (10.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).
- Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-105)
|7.5 (+105)
|5.5 (-143)
|0.5 (-182)
- Thursday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That's 4.1 less than his season average.
- He has pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
- Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Thursday's prop bet.
- He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.
