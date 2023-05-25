Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (-111) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-182)
  • The 17.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Thursday is 2.9 lower than his season scoring average of 20.4.
  • Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).
  • Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's over/under.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-105) 7.5 (+105) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (-182)
  • Jimmy Butler has scored 22.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 5.6 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • Butler has averaged 1.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (7.5).
  • Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
10.5 (-128) 3.5 (-105) 0.5 (-250) 2.5 (+105)
  • Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points per game, 1.0 more than Thursday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 3.5.
  • Strus averages 2.1 assists, 1.6 more than Thursday's prop bet (0.5).
  • He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Thursday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-125) 10.5 (-118) 5.5 (+110) 3.5 (+120)
  • Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (10.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-105) 7.5 (+105) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (-182)
  • Thursday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That's 4.1 less than his season average.
  • He has pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Thursday's prop bet.
  • He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.