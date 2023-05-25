The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 52 games this season that ended with a point total over 214.5 points.

The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Heat have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this season.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.