Heat vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|214.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 52 games this season that ended with a point total over 214.5 points.
- The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Miami has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|52
|63.4%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- The Heat have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this season.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|15-16
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.