The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 214.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 52 games this season that ended with a point total over 214.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Heat have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
  • Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this season.
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

