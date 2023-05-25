See the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently includes three players listed, as the Heat ready for their Eastern Conference finals game 5 against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at TD Garden on Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Celtics beat the Heat 116-99 on Tuesday when they last played. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points, while Jimmy Butler had 29 for the Heat.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Gabe Vincent PG Out Ankle 9.4 2.1 2.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

In their past 10 games, the Heat are putting up 108.7 points per contest, 0.8 fewer points than their season average (109.5).

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -8 215

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.