Heat vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - May 25
See the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently includes three players listed, as the Heat ready for their Eastern Conference finals game 5 against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at TD Garden on Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!
The Celtics beat the Heat 116-99 on Tuesday when they last played. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points, while Jimmy Butler had 29 for the Heat.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|10.7
|3.1
|3.5
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Hand
|20.1
|5.4
|4.2
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.4
|2.1
|2.5
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: None
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Heat Season Insights
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
- Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat are putting up 108.7 points per contest, 0.8 fewer points than their season average (109.5).
- Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.
- The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-8
|215
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.