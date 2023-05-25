Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has three doubles, a triple and 11 walks while batting .194.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 42 games this year.
- In four games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 of 42 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (21.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- Freeland (4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
