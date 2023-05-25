The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has three doubles, a triple and 11 walks while batting .194.

Segura has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 42 games this year.

In four games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 of 42 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 19 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (31.6%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

