The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura has three doubles, a triple and 11 walks while batting .194.
  • Segura has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 42 games this year.
  • In four games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 11 of 42 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 19
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (31.6%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Freeland (4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
