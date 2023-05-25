Jon Berti -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .278.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 141st in slugging.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 29 of 42 games this season (69.0%), including nine multi-hit games (21.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven in a run in eight games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.264 AVG .267
.298 OBP .333
.302 SLG .417
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
4 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 14/6
2 SB 4
18 GP 24
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Freeland (4-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty tossed two innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 39th, 1.238 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
