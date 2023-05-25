Jon Berti -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .278.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 141st in slugging.

Berti has gotten a hit in 29 of 42 games this season (69.0%), including nine multi-hit games (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven in a run in eight games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 18 GP 24 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

