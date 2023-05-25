Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Discover More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .278.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 141st in slugging.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 29 of 42 games this season (69.0%), including nine multi-hit games (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven in a run in eight games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- Freeland (4-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty tossed two innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 39th, 1.238 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
