On Thursday, Jorge Soler (.675 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -227)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 45 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (25.0%), and in 7% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had an RBI in 15 games this season (31.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

