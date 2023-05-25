Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jorge Soler (.675 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -227)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 45 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (25.0%), and in 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had an RBI in 15 games this season (31.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.02).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- Freeland (4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander tossed two innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.