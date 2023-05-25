Luis Arraez -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .887, fueled by an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

In 37 of 46 games this season (80.4%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (39.1%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 30.4% of his games this year, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 15 of 46 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 22 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (81.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (40.9%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

