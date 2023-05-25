Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .887, fueled by an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- In 37 of 46 games this season (80.4%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (39.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.4% of his games this year, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 15 of 46 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (81.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (40.9%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.02 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.