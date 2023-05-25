Luis Arraez -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez has an OPS of .887, fueled by an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
  • In 37 of 46 games this season (80.4%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (39.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 30.4% of his games this year, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 15 of 46 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.393 AVG .403
.441 OBP .471
.426 SLG .548
2 XBH 6
0 HR 1
7 RBI 6
3/5 K/BB 6/8
1 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 22
19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (81.8%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (40.9%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.02 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
