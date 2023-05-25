Marlins vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Thursday's contest that pits the Colorado Rockies (21-29) versus the Miami Marlins (25-25) at Coors Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on May 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-5) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Marlins have won 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Miami has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 181 (3.6 per game).
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.42).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Giants
|W 1-0
|Braxton Garrett vs Logan Webb
|May 21
|@ Giants
|L 7-5
|Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood
|May 22
|@ Rockies
|L 5-3
|Edward Cabrera vs Chase Anderson
|May 23
|@ Rockies
|L 5-4
|Eury Pérez vs Austin Gomber
|May 24
|@ Rockies
|W 10-2
|Sandy Alcantara vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 25
|@ Rockies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Freeland
|May 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Reid Detmers
|May 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 28
|@ Angels
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 30
|Padres
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ryan Weathers
|May 31
|Padres
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell
