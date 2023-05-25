Thursday's contest that pits the Colorado Rockies (21-29) versus the Miami Marlins (25-25) at Coors Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on May 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-5) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have won 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Miami has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 181 (3.6 per game).

The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.42).

