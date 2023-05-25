Marlins vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will try to defeat Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 11 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marlins vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-120
|+100
|11
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 18 total times this season. They've gone 11-7 in those games.
- Miami has gone 10-7 (winning 58.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Marlins a 54.5% chance to win.
- Miami has played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-25-3).
- The Marlins have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|11-14
|12-13
|13-12
|20-18
|5-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.