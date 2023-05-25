Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will try to defeat Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 11 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 18 total times this season. They've gone 11-7 in those games.

Miami has gone 10-7 (winning 58.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Marlins a 54.5% chance to win.

Miami has played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-25-3).

The Marlins have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 11-14 12-13 13-12 20-18 5-7

