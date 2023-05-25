How to Watch the Marlins vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will meet Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with 47 total home runs.
- Miami is 17th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).
- Miami has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring 3.6 runs per game (181 total runs).
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Marlins strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Miami's 4.42 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.322).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Braxton Garrett (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Garrett is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.
- Garrett will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Giants
|W 1-0
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Logan Webb
|5/21/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Alex Wood
|5/22/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-3
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Chase Anderson
|5/23/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-4
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Austin Gomber
|5/24/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Freeland
|5/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Reid Detmers
|5/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ryan Weathers
|5/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Blake Snell
