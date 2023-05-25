Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will meet Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with 47 total home runs.

Miami is 17th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Marlins have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).

Miami has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring 3.6 runs per game (181 total runs).

The Marlins rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Marlins strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Miami's 4.42 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.322).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

Garrett is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.

Garrett will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Giants W 1-0 Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb 5/21/2023 Giants L 7-5 Away Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 5/22/2023 Rockies L 5-3 Away Edward Cabrera Chase Anderson 5/23/2023 Rockies L 5-4 Away Eury Pérez Austin Gomber 5/24/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Away Sandy Alcantara Karl Kauffmann 5/25/2023 Rockies - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Freeland 5/26/2023 Angels - Away Jesús Luzardo Reid Detmers 5/27/2023 Angels - Away Edward Cabrera Patrick Sandoval 5/28/2023 Angels - Away Eury Pérez Shohei Ohtani 5/30/2023 Padres - Home Sandy Alcantara Ryan Weathers 5/31/2023 Padres - Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell

