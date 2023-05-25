Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins (25-25) will clash with Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (21-29) at Coors Field on Thursday, May 25. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Marlins (-125). The contest's total has been set at 11 runs.

Marlins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.60 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

The Marlins have a record of 9-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (64.3% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (45%) in those games.

The Rockies have a mark of 15-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Marlins vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 1.5 (+125) 2.5 (+100) 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-143) Yuli Gurriel 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+130) Jean Segura 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+140) Jon Berti 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+135) Garrett Cooper 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+105)

Marlins Futures Odds

