Bookmakers have listed player props for Jorge Soler and others when the Miami Marlins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (1-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 20 6.1 1 0 0 8 1 vs. Reds May. 14 5.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Diamondbacks May. 8 5.1 7 4 4 6 1 vs. Braves May. 3 4.1 14 11 11 3 2 at Braves Apr. 27 3.0 1 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Soler Stats

Soler has 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 18 walks and 30 RBI (45 total hits).

He has a .251/.330/.542 slash line so far this year.

Soler has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Rockies May. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 21 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 at Giants May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arraez Stats

Luis Arraez has recorded 63 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .371/.422/.465 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 at Rockies May. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants May. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (45 total hits).

He's slashing .276/.366/.429 so far this year.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

