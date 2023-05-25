Marlins vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 25
The Miami Marlins (25-25) will look to Jorge Soler, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Colorado Rockies (21-29) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Coors Field.
The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.88 ERA).
Marlins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.60 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-5, 3.88 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett
- Garrett (1-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander allowed one hit in 6 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.60 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .286 in nine games this season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Garrett has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty tossed two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.
- Freeland is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.
- Freeland has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this outing.
- The 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
