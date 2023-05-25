The Miami Marlins (25-25) will look to Jorge Soler, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Colorado Rockies (21-29) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Coors Field.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.88 ERA).

Marlins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.60 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (1-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander allowed one hit in 6 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.60 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .286 in nine games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Garrett has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty tossed two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.

Freeland is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this outing.

The 30-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.88), 41st in WHIP (1.238), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

