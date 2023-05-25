Max Strus and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on May 23, Strus posted nine points and seven rebounds in a 116-99 loss against the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Strus, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 13.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.5 Assists -- 2.1 1.1 PRA 16.5 16.8 17.9 PR 15.5 14.7 16.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Max Strus has made 4.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Strus' opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 36 9 7 1 1 0 0 5/21/2023 25 10 3 1 2 0 1 5/19/2023 27 11 1 0 2 0 0 5/17/2023 34 15 3 0 3 0 0 1/24/2023 37 13 7 1 3 0 2 12/2/2022 21 4 4 1 1 0 3 11/30/2022 36 23 1 2 5 0 1 10/21/2022 23 2 1 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.