After batting .242 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rockies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .223 with two home runs and six walks.
  • In 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 30 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.300 AVG .125
.323 OBP .205
.400 SLG .125
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 13/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 17
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Freeland (4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty threw two innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 39th, 1.238 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.