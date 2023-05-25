After batting .242 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rockies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .223 with two home runs and six walks.

In 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Fortes has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 30 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .300 AVG .125 .323 OBP .205 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 17 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings