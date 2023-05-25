Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .242 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rockies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .223 with two home runs and six walks.
- In 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Fortes has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 30 games so far this season.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.125
|.323
|OBP
|.205
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Freeland (4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty threw two innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 39th, 1.238 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
