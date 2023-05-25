The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .291 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 71.4% of his games this season (20 of 28), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 10 games this season.

In eight games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 16 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings