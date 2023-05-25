The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .291 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 71.4% of his games this season (20 of 28), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in 10 games this season.
  • In eight games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
12 GP 16
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw two innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 39th, 1.238 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 65th.
