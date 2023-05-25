Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .291 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 71.4% of his games this season (20 of 28), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 10 games this season.
- In eight games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw two innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 39th, 1.238 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 65th.
