Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 10 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .290.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 77th in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 30 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (12 of 45), with two or more RBI three times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, one per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
