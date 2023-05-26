The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 10 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .290.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 77th in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 30 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (12 of 45), with two or more RBI three times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 23 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

