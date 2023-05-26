Garrett Cooper -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.

In 65.7% of his 35 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.3% of his games this year, Cooper has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (17.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (22.9%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 17 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings