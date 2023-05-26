Garrett Cooper -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.
  • In 65.7% of his 35 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.3% of his games this year, Cooper has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (17.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this year (22.9%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
.259 AVG .289
.273 OBP .349
.352 SLG .500
2 XBH 4
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
16/0 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 17
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, one per game).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
