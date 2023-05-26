Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.
- In 65.7% of his 35 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.3% of his games this year, Cooper has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (17.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (22.9%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (41.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, one per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
