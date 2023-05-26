Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .240 with nine doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%) Hampson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.8%).
- He has homered in one of 34 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (32.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.379
|OBP
|.235
|.577
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 53 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.87 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.