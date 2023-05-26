The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .240 with nine doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%) Hampson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.8%).

He has homered in one of 34 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 games this season (32.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .308 AVG .235 .379 OBP .235 .577 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 8/2 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 20 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings