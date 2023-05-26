On Friday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .149 with five doubles and six walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 25 games played this year, he has not homered.

Stallings has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .161 AVG .042 .235 OBP .115 .226 SLG .083 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 11 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings