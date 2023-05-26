Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .149 with five doubles and six walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 25 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Stallings has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.161
|AVG
|.042
|.235
|OBP
|.115
|.226
|SLG
|.083
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, one per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.