On Friday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .149 with five doubles and six walks.
  • Stallings has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 25 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.161 AVG .042
.235 OBP .115
.226 SLG .083
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
13/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 11
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, one per game).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.