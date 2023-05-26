Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Jean Segura (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .188 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
- In 46.5% of his games this year (20 of 43), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not homered in his 43 games this season.
- In four games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (53 total, one per game).
- Detmers (0-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.87 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
