On Friday, Jean Segura (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .188 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
  • In 46.5% of his games this year (20 of 43), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not homered in his 43 games this season.
  • In four games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 20
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (53 total, one per game).
  • Detmers (0-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.87 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
