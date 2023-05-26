On Friday, Jean Segura (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Reid Detmers

BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .188 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

In 46.5% of his games this year (20 of 43), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has not homered in his 43 games this season.

In four games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 games this season (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 20 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings