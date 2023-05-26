On Friday, Joey Wendle (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle has two doubles, two triples and four walks while batting .160.
  • In eight of 17 games this year, Wendle got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 17 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .167
.111 OBP .167
.000 SLG .417
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 10
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (53 total, one per game).
  • Detmers (0-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.87 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.87 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.