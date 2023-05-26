On Friday, Joey Wendle (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has two doubles, two triples and four walks while batting .160.

In eight of 17 games this year, Wendle got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 17 games so far this year.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 10 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

