Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Joey Wendle (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has two doubles, two triples and four walks while batting .160.
- In eight of 17 games this year, Wendle got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 17 games so far this year.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (53 total, one per game).
- Detmers (0-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.87 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.87 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
