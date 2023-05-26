Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .268.
  • In 67.4% of his games this year (29 of 43), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (20.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year (18.6%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.264 AVG .267
.298 OBP .333
.302 SLG .417
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
4 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 14/6
2 SB 4
Home Away
18 GP 25
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (53 total, one per game).
  • The Angels will send Detmers (0-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
