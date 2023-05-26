Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .268.
- In 67.4% of his games this year (29 of 43), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (20.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (18.6%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|25
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (53 total, one per game).
- The Angels will send Detmers (0-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
