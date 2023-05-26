Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .268.

In 67.4% of his games this year (29 of 43), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (20.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (18.6%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 18 GP 25 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings