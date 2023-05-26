The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .786 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Rockies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 48 hits, batting .261 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (26.5%).

He has homered in 13 games this season (26.5%), homering in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has had an RBI in 16 games this year (32.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 25 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (56.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (28.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings