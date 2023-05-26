Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .786 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Rockies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 48 hits, batting .261 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- He has homered in 13 games this season (26.5%), homering in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has had an RBI in 16 games this year (32.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (56.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (28.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (53 total, one per game).
- The Angels are sending Detmers (0-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.