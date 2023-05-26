Friday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (28-23) and the Miami Marlins (25-26) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on May 26.

The Angels will give the ball to Reid Detmers (0-3, 4.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (3-3, 3.83 ERA).

Marlins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Marlins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Angels 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious six times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Miami is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (187 total runs).

The Marlins have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule